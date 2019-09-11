Official Funeral for the Hon. Dr. Kenneth Baugh, OJ

Story Highlights Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Health Minister, the Hon. Dr Kenneth Lee O’neil Baugh, OJ has been accorded an official funeral by the Government of Jamaica.

In recognition of Dr. Baugh’s significant and sterling contribution to the Government and people of Jamaica, the Cabinet on Monday (September 9) approved official funeral arrangements for the former Cabinet Minister.

The official funeral service will be held on September 19, at the University of the West Indies Mona Chapel at one in the afternoon.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Health Minister, the Hon. Dr Kenneth Lee O’neil Baugh, OJ has been accorded an official funeral by the Government of Jamaica.

In recognition of Dr. Baugh’s significant and sterling contribution to the Government and people of Jamaica, the Cabinet on Monday (September 9) approved official funeral arrangements for the former Cabinet Minister.

The official funeral service will be held on September 19, at the University of the West Indies Mona Chapel at one in the afternoon.

Dr. Baugh transitioned on Sunday, September 1, at the age of 78.

In addition to his roles in Government, he served as former Chairman and former General Secretary of the governing Jamaica Labour Party.

The former Deputy Prime Minister was born in Montego Bay, St. James, on February 24, 1941, and was educated at Cornwall College and the University of the West Indies.

He was a medical doctor and politician.

During a distinguished political career, Dr. Baugh served as Member of Parliament for North West St. James between 1980 and 1987, as a Senator from 1989 to 1993 and then as Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine from 1997 until his retirement in 2016.

Dr Baugh has been described as a soft-spoken politician and commanded the respect of his colleagues on both sides of the divide.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said:

“His manner was always conciliatory and solution-oriented. He was an honest man, a sincere man; a decent man. His conduct gave him stature elevated above politics. He was a true statesman, we will miss his guidance and steady hand. He was a friend and someone who was willing to give of himself in service to Jamaica. He was indeed a true gentleman of Jamaican Politics.”

Condolence books will be opened from Tuesday, September 17 through to Thursday, September 19, at the Houses of Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.