Official Funeral for Hon. Shahine Robinson

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is announcing an official period of mourning and official funeral for the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Minister Hon. Shahine Robinson.

Minister Robinson died on Friday May 29 after a period of illness. She was 66 years-old.

Prime Minister Holness says Cabinet has approved a period of mourning from Wednesday June 10 to Tuesday June 16 and an official funeral.

Several tribute activities will take place during the official period of mourning.

There will be three (3) days of public viewing which will be closed casket, in keeping with the wishes of the family:

-Thursday June 11, 10:00am to 2:00pm at the St. Ann Parish Church, St. Ann’s Bay

-Friday June 12, 10:00am to 2:00pm at the St. John’s Anglican Church Hall, Ocho Rios, St. Ann

-Tuesday June 16 at the Jamaica Labour Party Headquarters at Belmont Road, 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The opening of condolence books

-Parliament for Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate

-Office of the Prime Minister for Cabinet Members and Public Officials

-The Ministry of Labour and Social Security for Ministry Staff & the General Public.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament will attend a special sitting of the House of Representatives tomorrow, Wednesday June 10, where they will pay tribute to the late Cabinet Minister, who had a long and distinguished career serving the people of Jamaica.

Mrs Robinson represented the constituency of North East St Ann for 19 years until her death. She held several positions in Government including Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Local Government in 2007 and Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Works in 2011. From 2016 to the time of her death, Mrs. Robinson served as Minister of Labour and Social Security.

Information on funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.