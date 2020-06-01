Office Of The Supervisor Of Insolvency To Host Digital Financial Forum

The Office of the Supervisor of Insolvency (OSI) is collaborating with the Office of the Government Trustee (OGT) and PSJ Limited to host a virtual financial counselling session on Wednesday, June 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Financial counsellor, Richard Bertram, will be speaking on the topics – ‘The Dangers of Financing a Lifestyle” and ‘Steps to Take Control of Your Finances”, during the session to be streamed on the OSI’s Facebook and Instagram’s pages at their handle – osi.gov.jm.

Deputy Supervisor of Insolvency, Fayola Evans-Roberts, told JIS News that the OSI and OGT deem the forum an ideal opportunity to educate persons on how to manage their finances.

“Financial literacy is not at the level that we want it to be in Jamaica. So persons in a difficult position often think that the best way out is to obtain loans from anyone they can. This session is to give them tips to be able to access credit and how to control their spending,” she explained.

Mrs Evans-Roberts noted that as persons continue to grapple with the impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on their daily lives, the OSI believes it is important to provide tools on how they can recover.

“COVID-19 has seen a lot of persons faced with difficult decisions to fund their lives. So we want to use this session to help persons keep their finances in order so that we don’t have too many persons filing for bankruptcy. We want to ensure that persons know how to reorganise their finances and that they have a method and skillset to deal with financial issues,” she indicated.

Mrs Evans-Roberts encourages persons to submit questions to the private messages of the OSI’s Facebook and Instagram pages (osi.gov.jm) so that they can be addressed during the virtual session.

“They will be able to ask the financial counsellor questions for recommendations on how they can recover from difficult financial situations brought on by unemployment or their businesses seeing a reduction in patronage,” she added.