OEC Commences Modification Of Business Model

The Overseas Examinations Commission (OEC) has commenced the modification of its business model to ensure its sustainability and continued support from various stakeholders.

The entity has embarked on this exercise against the background of the examination environment’s transitioning from paper-based to electronic (computer-based) testing.

In this regard, the Commission will be looking to introduce an information communications technology (ICT) platform in fiscal year 2021/22 to support online testing and expansion of the proposed new business model.

Further, the OEC has programmed the commencement of several business ventures – a document-scanning facility and a customer engagement centre for registered and private candidates, as well as unregistered schools and small groups at the primary and secondary levels.

These are outlined in the Jamaica Public Bodies Revenue and Estimates of Expenditure for the year ending March 2022.

The Commission is also targeting the construction of a multipurpose facility, which is intended to accommodate examination rooms that facilitate the anticipated increase in electronic testing, virtual and physical integrated science facilities, and centres for data analytics and support services.

The OEC projects that it will generate a net profit of $523.09 million in 2021/22, up from $378.16 million this year, and an increase in its staff complement by 11, to 56 persons.