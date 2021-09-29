October 8 New Deadline For Submission Of Nominations For PMYAE

Jamaicans will have another chance to submit nominations for the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards for Excellence (PMYAE), following an extension of the deadline to Friday, October 8.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI), Hon. Robert Morgan, said the decision to extend the deadline is as a result of concerns expressed by many young persons who were hoping to apply or nominate someone for the award and were encountering challenges in completing the application process.

“Being a youth-centric Ministry, it was prudent that we listen to our young people and respond accordingly,” he said.

The State Minister further noted that the new deadline would also open the nomination process to young persons who are awaiting their final grades and other documentation as well as those who are challenged with Internet connectivity.

He noted that the PMYAE has always encouraged youth applicants from a wide cross-section of the population who excel in various fields to apply.

“We want to ensure that we do our due diligence in ensuring the process is as equitable as possible, given the circumstances which now prevail, some exacerbated by the pandemic. So, we encourage everyone to take advantage of this extension to apply and nominate a young person who they believe has excelled in any of the categories listed for the opportunity to get the recognition they so greatly deserve and a chance to win a Prime Minister’s Youth Award,” the State Minister said.

Since its inception in 1998, these prestigious awards have been bestowed upon young Jamaican Nationals between 15 and 29 years old, living in Jamaica or the diaspora.

Nominees must excel in the selected category, contribute to Jamaica’s development, have attained national or international recognition in their area of specialty, and must be of upstanding character.

Categories in which persons may be nominated are agriculture/agro-processing, academics, entrepreneurship/social entrepreneurship, journalism/e-journalism, new media, arts and culture, music, environmental protection, innovation in science and technology, sports, national leadership, community development, youth development and the Prime Minister’s Special Awards for Excellence.

Nomination forms may be downloaded from www.youthjamaica.com or the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information website, https://moey.gov.jm. Completed forms should be submitted to pmyouthawardsja@gmail.com along with certified copies of birth certificate and academic certificates, including proof of achievements and awards, two written references and profile of achievements.