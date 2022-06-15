NWC’s Toll-free Number is Back in Operation

The National Water Commission (NWC) wishes to advise its customers that its toll-free telephone number (888-CALL NWC) is now back in operation.
The company worked closely with the service provider to resolve the technical challenges that were encountered earlier today.
Nonetheless, customers are being reminded that they may also connect with the NWC through our various communication channels, such as:
Our social media platforms:
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWCjam
Twitter: http://twitter.com/NWCjam
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/nwcjam
Web Chat via the NWC’s Website: http://www.nwcjamaica.com