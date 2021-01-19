NWC’s Loyal Customers Reap Big ‘Hi-Tech’ Rewards

Several National Water Commission (NWC) customers have been rewarded with more than $1 million worth of tablets and laptops following the NWC Hi-Tech Christmas Bonanza grand draw on Friday, January 15.

The draw, which took place at NWC’s New Kingston office, saw customers winning 20 computer devices from the company as a reward for paying their water bills in full and on time and signing up for e-bill.

Up for grabs were 14 Samsung 10-inch tablets for the parish draw and six 14-inch Dell laptops for the regional draw. The promotion was authorised under section 58(3) of the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Act.

In his opening remark, Mark Barnett, the President of NWC, explained that the promotion, which ran from November 30 to December 31, 2020, was intended to do something special for customers who have remained loyal to the company.

“This is an opportunity for the NWC to really reward its good paying customers and those who wish to participate more in what we do. And so we thought, during the Christmas holidays, we seek to encourage our customers to be even more loyal by paying their bills and paying on time and in full,” he said, while thanking customers for the participation.

“But more so, we want to ensure that our customers have access to the NWC, and so we do encourage our customers to participate in our e-billing and also to supply both mobile numbers and email addresses. Those are specific requests because we want to be able to contact our customers readily.”

And as Jamaica grapples with more than 14,000 COVID-19 cases, Barnett said that the rewards are timely as they will assist with online schooling.

“The thrust for us and the initiative is really geared towards you, the customers, but more specifically your children who need these devices to encourage them to learn and to participate in the learning process at this time during the pandemic, which, based on all indication, will be here with us for some time,” Barnett said.

To be eligible to win a tablet in the parish draw, customers would have had to pay their water balances in full by December 31, 2020.

However, the six laptops in the regional draw went to customers who were paying in full and on time from January 1 to December 31, 2020 and who signed up for e-bill in December 2020.

The winners will be able to claim their prizes after providing proof of payment.

Additionally, the winning account numbers will be published in The Gleaner, THE STAR and the Jamaica Observer between January 22 and January 31, as well as on NWC’s website and social media pages.