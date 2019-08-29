NWC to Conduct Audit of All Water Supply Systems

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Government is to conduct an audit of the island’s water supply systems, to find solutions for the challenges being experienced by citizens.

In his message read by Member of Parliament for Central St. James, Heroy Clarke, during the commissioning ceremony for the National Water Commission (NWC) Section H Norwood Water Supply Improvement Project in St. James on August 23, the Minister said he has asked the NWC and other entities that provide water to citizens, to conduct an audit of all the systems.

“We want to know exactly where the issues are and begin to take the necessary steps to fix them,” Senator Charles Jr. pointed out.

The Minister said that as the Government moves to implement solutions, the NWC continues to undertake islandwide infrastructural works to upgrade several of the country’s water systems.

The Norwood Section H Water Supply Improvement Project forms part of the NWC’s strategic plan to extend access to water in the community.

The development falls under Phase One of the Commission’s multimillion-dollar Norwood Water Supply Improvement Project, which is being done through contractors Frederick Rodrigues and Associates Limited.

It is also intended to lay the groundwork for regularising the community’s informal network.

Meanwhile, Senator Charles Jr. said he hopes the project will “identify where the challenges are in having the system in operation, so that we can provide the requisite services to the citizens of this community (Norwood)”.

The Minister emphasised the importance of residents accessing the service through the proper channels.

“When the system is completed and citizens start to benefit from the supply, please ensure that you get connected to the system legally,” he said.