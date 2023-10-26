  • Keyword

NWC Lifts Water Supply Restrictions for Corporate Area

By: National Water Commission (NWC), October 26, 2023
Water
Photo: Contributed
The Mona Reservoir in St Andrew at near capacity. Based on the current levels at the Hermitage and Mona storage facilities- (100% and 96.5% respectively), the NWC has lifted the Regulations for the Corporate area that have been in place during the recent drought period.  Regulations will also revert to their pre drought schedules for the Seaview system which serves Stony Hill and Jacks' Hill areas as well as the Hope systems that supply water to Papine and August Town areas.  

The National Water Commission is pleased to announce the removal of water supply regulations that were implemented as a result of the drought conditions in the KSA area. The Commission is noting that as at October 26, 2023 the two major storage systems in the KSA are now as follows:

  • Hermitage Dam – 100% (capacity of 393 Million Gallons)
  • Mona Reservoir – 96.5% (capacity of 808 million Gallons)

With some rainfall continuing to replenish the watershed areas, the NWC has been encouraged by the progression of the inflows and has proceeded to review the regulations that were implemented in February 2023.

Consequently, effective today, Thursday, October 26, 2023, the water supply removal restrictions will be lifted for the areas served by the Mona and Hermitage systems.

Additionally, distribution of water for the Hope (Papine, Gordon Town areas) and Seaview systems (Stony Hill and Jacks’ Hill areas) will revert to schedules prior to the drought.

As the new arrangements come into effect, persons are reminded to allow for initial periods of pressure fluctuations as the network recharges fully across a 24–36-hour period.

Additionally, Customers are reminded to closely monitor usage to ensure that no wastage or leaks exist.

With the realities of a prolonged drought still at the forefront of our minds, it must be highlighted that the NWC will continue its work to creating a more resilient water supply network for the coming years.

Notwithstanding, customers will be updated on any changes become necessary based on the level of inflows over the next 2-3 months.

As the corporate area returns to 24-hour distribution of water supply, the NWC salutes its valued customers for their extended patience and support over the months and looks forward to ongoing partnerships for water resilience.

Last Updated: October 26, 2023

