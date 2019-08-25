NWC Improving Water Supply in Norwood, St. James

Story Highlights The National Water Commission (NWC) will be undertaking extensive pipe replacements and leak repairs in Norwood, St. James. Deputy Chairman, Steven Fong-Yee, says this forms part of the NWC’s Norwood Water Supply Improvement Project, now underway.

He was addressing the commissioning ceremony for Section H of the project, on Friday (August 23).

The segment was commissioned into service by National Security Minister and Member of Parliament for North Western St. James, where Norwood is located, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

Mr. Fong-Yee said pipe replacements and leaks repairs to be completed under the project’s first phase, will extend coverage to residents in Norwood Gardens.

Additionally, he said a 50,000 gallon tank, which has already been constructed in the area, will aid in supplying water to the community after the project’s completion.

The Deputy Chairman said the Norwood Section H water project forms part of the NWC’s strategic imperative to extend access to the amenity and improve the entity’s infrastructure, “not just here, in St. James, but across the island”.

He emphasized that the NWC remains committed to improving its response to clients and service delivery, despite varying challenges impacting the entity’s systems.

“I reaffirm the commitment of the management and staff to [ensuring] the successful completion of this project,” Mr. Fong-Yee stated.

For his part, Dr. Chang lauded the NWC on the project’s implementation, describing it as a “major development” for Norwood.

He said the project’s rollout is welcome, in light of numerous challenges encountered in getting it off the ground.

Dr. Chang also committed to assisting the NWC in securing additional funding in order to fast-track the project’s completion.