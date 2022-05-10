NWC Implores Customers To Settle Outstanding Bills

The National Water Commission (NWC) is encouraging customers to immediately settle outstanding bills as it prepares to package and sell its debt to a collection agency.
Customers should contact the agency within 30 days of receiving a sale of debt notice. Failure to do so will equate to customers consenting to the sale, Senior Public Relations and Marketing Officer at the utility company, Sadeke Brooks, told JIS News.
She said that the NWC is willing to work out payment arrangements with those customers who are not able to pay their balances in full.
“These payment arrangements would be negotiated with the relevant manager or supervisor at our commercial offices. Thereafter, payments can be made at NWC commercial offices via the IPay Portal on the NWC’s website, bill payment agencies and online banking,” she indicated.
Ms. Brooks told JIS News that the NWC will be targeting commercial, residential and condominium customers with aged receivables in excess of 365 days.
“However, we will not be targeting certain accounts, such as government and schools, as well as accounts with outstanding queries or disputed amounts, and accounts with payment arrangements that are being actively maintained,” she explained.
The NWC continues to see a high level of delinquency in settling outstanding water bills, despite an increase in collection in 2021.
Ms. Brooks said that the entity will, in short order, make a decision as to the entity to which the debt will be sold as it continues to assess bids submitted by collection agencies.
Along with the sale of debt, the NWC will continue its disconnection drive for the foreseeable future. Any account with past due amounts is liable for disconnection.
“We urge our customers to honour their obligations and make their payments in order to allow the Commission to continue to provide the highest quality of water and sewerage services,” Ms. Brooks said.