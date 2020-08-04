NWC Customers to benefit from extended Discount programme

The National Water Commission’s pioneering and innovative COVID Assistance Programme (CAP) has been extended until August 31, 2020 for select categories of customers.

Customers who have outstanding balances as at the 31st of May, 2020 are now eligible to take advantage of the extension. These customers will continue to benefit from the thirty percent (30%) discount on their outstanding balances if they decide to settle their debt.

This initiative is for customers in the residential and condominium categories.

Another set of customers will also benefit from a new discount arrangement. Commercial customers can now benefit from a twenty five percent (25%) discount on balances as at the 31st of May 2020.

These decisions, which will benefit scores of customers were made after detailed analysis and due diligence against the back-drop of the ongoing negative economic impact of the Novel CORONA Virus on households and businesses.

They are in response to feedback and concerns that have been expressed by customers through various mediums. The objective is to balance the needs of financially vulnerable persons who are served by the NWC with the need for the Utility to remain economically viable.

Persons who can benefit from the discounts are strongly urged to take up the respective offers as quickly as possible by: visiting the various commercial offices or by logging onto the NWC website – www.nwcjamaica.com. They can also call 888-225-5692.

The NWC would rather collect than disconnect and these discounts are being offered to allow customers to put their financial affairs in order.