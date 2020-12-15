NWC Closes Trelawny Office

The National Water Commission office in Martha Brae, Trelawny has been closed as a precautionary health measure.
Persons who wish to do business with the NWC can utilise the following online platforms:
- Web chat via NWC website: https://www.nwcjamaica.com
- Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWCjam
- Twitter: http://twitter.com/NWCjam
- Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/nwcjam
Customers may make payments via any of the following:
- iPay – found on the NWC website
- Any of the various payment agencies
- Online banking platforms.
The NWC is also accessible through its contact centre – 888-225-5692 or customercare@nwc.com.jm.
The NWC will advise when the Trelawny office will be reopened for business.