    NWC Closes Trelawny Office

    December 15, 2020
    Written by: National Water Commission
    The National Water Commission office in Martha Brae, Trelawny has been closed as a precautionary health measure.

    Persons who wish to do business with the NWC can utilise the following online platforms:

    Customers may make payments via any of the following:

    • iPay – found on the NWC website
    • Any of the various payment agencies
    • Online banking platforms.

    The NWC is also accessible through its contact centre – 888-225-5692 or customercare@nwc.com.jm.

    The NWC will advise when the Trelawny office will be reopened for business.

