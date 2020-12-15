NWC Closes Trelawny Office

The National Water Commission office in Martha Brae, Trelawny has been closed as a precautionary health measure.

Persons who wish to do business with the NWC can utilise the following online platforms:

Customers may make payments via any of the following:

iPay – found on the NWC website

Any of the various payment agencies

Online banking platforms.

The NWC is also accessible through its contact centre – 888-225-5692 or customercare@nwc.com.jm.

The NWC will advise when the Trelawny office will be reopened for business.