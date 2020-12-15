NWA Urges Motorists to Exercise Caution at Intersections where Traffic Signals are out of Commission

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the motorists should exercise caution as they traverse the section of the Elegant Corridor in St. James, in the vicinity of the Hyatt Ziva Hotel, as the traffic signals along at that location are now out of commission.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA, Janel Ricketts, says that, overnight, a motor vehicle accident resulted in significant damage to the system. Ms Ricketts says most of the components that make the traffic lights operable have been destroyed. The Agency will therefore have to procure a new traffic light system for the location.

Ms Ricketts says that as a result of this accident, there are now a total of three traffic signal systems in St. James that are out of commission. The King Street and Market Street; as well as the Union and Orange Street intersections in Montego Bay are also out of service. These signals have been affected by power supply issues.

Ms. Ricketts says that in the interim, motorists are being reminded that no one has the right of way when the traffic signals are out of service. As a result, all motorists should exercise due care when using these intersections.