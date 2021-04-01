NWA Completes Patching Programme In St. James

Community Relations Officer for the western office of the National Works Agency (NWA), Janel Ricketts, says the St. James leg of the ongoing patching programme is complete.

The patching initiative in the parish was done at a cost of $30 million and forms part of a larger programme in the region, which targets critical sections of several roadways in St. James, Trelawny, Hanover and Westmoreland. The overall programme is valued at close to $300 million.

“This programme targeted the worst affected sections of several roadways across the parish. Some of the roadways which were targeted include in and around the city centre [of Montego Bay]. These included Alice Eldemire Drive as well as the Howard Cooke Boulevard,” she told JIS News.

“We also targeted several other roadways, including sections of the Anchovy to Shettlewood, the Montpelier to Cambridge and the Cambridge to Retrieve roadways,” she added.

Other roadways that were repaired are the Anchovy to Mt. Horeb, downtown Montego Bay to Queens Drive, Reading to Anchovy and the Montego Bay to Great River roadways.

Meanwhile, the NWA has also completed work on the North Gully, located in Green Pond in the parish.

The project, which was being done at a sum of $10 million, forms part of ongoing efforts by the agency to upgrade the North Gully. The scope of work included the construction of gully walls and inverts, as well as steel fabrication and form work, and the pouring of concrete.

The agency has executed a series of projects aimed at upgrading the North Gully, which is one of the main gullies that carry storm water through several communities close to the city of Montego Bay.