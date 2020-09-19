NWA commences $15.8m rehabilitation of Axe-and-Adze road in Hanover

The National Works Agency (NWA) has commenced the rehabilitation of the Axe-and-Adze roadway in Hanover, at a cost of $15 million.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that the project entails reshaping and asphalting of approximately two kilometers of roadway and improvement of drainage systems

The project, which is being executed by C and C Construction, commenced in mid-August and is expected to be completed before year end.

Meanwhile, the NWA recently completed repairs on two roads leading to the Green Island and St. Simon Primary schools in Hanover, at a cost of $10.4 million.

The scope of works included road resurfacing and repairs to drainage infrastructure.

In St. James, work on the Hampden to Adelphi roadway, which commenced in June, is far advanced.

The project, which is being done at a cost of $22.7 million, includes resurfacing of the roadway, significant drainage improvement, construction of a curb culvert and repair of a U-drain.

The NWA also concluded upgrading works along a section of the North Gully, located in Green Pond in the parish, at a cost of $10 million.

Among the works carried out were: construction of gully walls and inverts to increase the carrying capacity at that section of the gully and prevent erosion of both residential and commercial properties situated along the structure.