NWA Advises Motorists to Expect Delays along the Junction Road in St. Mary

Commencing Thursday, January 21, motorists should expect delays while travelling along the Junction main road in St. Mary.

The delays will be as a result of paving works that will be undertaken between Castleton and Broadgate as part of a rehabilitation project valued at $33 million dollars.

Communication Officer at the National Works Agency (NWA), Natalee Bloomfield explains that the paving activities will be undertaken with the use of a paving equipment to allow for more coverage over a shorter period of time.

She says that the width of the paver will not allow for a continuous single lane movement, as some sections of the roadway are narrow. This will result in motorists having to wait periodically. The delays are expected to last for the next three weeks until mid-February.

To avoid delays, motorists travelling towards Broadgate may opt to use the alternative route through Scott’s Hall on to Richmond then to Clonmel and back to the Westmoreland Bridge. The reverse obtains for motorists travelling towards Tom’s River.

The rehabilitative works include bushing and trimming of banks, cutting of overhanging trees, the repair to a section of a retaining wall, localized rehabilitation and sheet patching activities.

Motorists are being asked to obey posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons while these activities are in progress..