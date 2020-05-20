Nursing And Midwifery Students At UTech Get Care Packages

Fifty-three nursing and midwifery students of the University of Technology (UTech) have been provided with care packages by the Save Our Boys and Girls Foundation as part of the entity’s coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts.

Wife of the Prime Minister and Founder of the charity, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, made the presentation on Tuesday (May 19), during a ceremony held at UTech’s Old Hope Road campus in St. Andrew.

The care packages included dry and canned food, meat, flour, cornmeal, toiletries, sanitation items, ground provisions among other things.

In her address to the beneficiaries, Mrs. Holness said the Foundation is committed to assisting Jamaicans experiencing financial difficulties at this time and will continue to respond.

She noted that, to date, approximately $3.5 million has been invested through the Foundation to assist Jamaicans in need. This, she noted, is in addition to generous donations from various members of the distributive trade and farming community.

“We have been able to assist taxi operators, senior citizens’ homes and a myriad of persons who have found themselves in a position of need. You can reach out to us and in God’s bounty, we are here to share,” noted Mrs. Holness, who is also Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew.

She called on all Jamaicans to “band together to win the fight against COVID-19.”

Acting President of UTech, Professor Colin Gyles, in his remarks said the support is “very welcome, as this is a particularly difficult time for students”.

“We recognise that many of our students have particular challenges… and this gesture of support, particularly to students in the health profession, who are in training, is a gesture that is most appreciated,” Mr. Gyles said.

Third-year midwifery student, Ashleigh Mitchell, welcomed the presentation of the care package, which she said is timely, particularly for working students who have been laid off due to COVID-19.

“A lot of students are locked down at home and are not able to work at this time. This is a big help because a lot of students are not able to afford to buy many things, especially now. This is a very good initiative,” she said.

First-year nursing student, Jabel Johnson, told JIS News that the care packages will assist in meeting her family’s food needs.

“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown, my parents are not working right now. The goods we are receiving today will provide some of our needs,” she said.

The Save our Boys and Girls Foundation provides assistance in any area involving the youth, especially those who are disenfranchised.