NSWMA, H&L Sign MOU for ‘Drum A Di Gate’ Initiative

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and Hardware and Lumber (H&L) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to facilitate the provision of garbage receptacles to communities across the island under the ‘Drum A Di Gate’ initiative.
Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, said that under the agreement, 200 drums will be distributed per month for 12 months to selected communities.
“Our Drum A Di Gate initiative has taken added significance because having an adequate amount of receptacles to strategically place [across the island] provides an option for those who wish to do the right thing – to dispose of their garbage responsibly and in a way that does not deface the community or create undue health risks.
“And with the new signing, we’ll be equipped with more drums so that we can adequately serve you,” he said.
Mr. Gordon was speaking at the signing ceremony at the NSWMA headquarters in Kingston on Wednesday (December 7).
The NSWMA Head is encouraging Jamaicans to exercise care and consideration for the management of residential and commercial waste.
“We must take personal responsibility for where we live, for where we shop, for where we work, for where we walk. We must be responsible for the solid waste that we generate,” he said.
Managing Director of Hardware and Lumber, Marcus Richards, in his remarks said that public-private partnership will assist the NSWMA to deliver a first-class waste collection system to members of the public.
“We view our participation in the programme as the duty of being a good neighbour helping communities do the right thing, making it easy for them to properly dispose of waste, so that the NSWMA can live up to their promise,” he said.
Launched in November 2020, Drum a Di Gate aims to encourage proper waste disposal through the containerisation of garbage to reduce mosquito breeding sites, infestation by rodents, as well as garbage collection time.