NSWMA Finalising Regulations To Bolster Mandate

Story Highlights The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is in the process of finalising three seminal Regulations to bolster its mandate as regulators of solid waste management.

These are the National Solid Waste Management (Disposal of Solid Waste Facilities) Regulations; the National Solid Waste Management (Disposal of Hazardous Waste) (Electronic & Electrical) Regulations; and the National Solid Waste Management (Public Cleansing) Regulations.

This is contained in the NSWMA Annual Report (2018/2019), which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently.

According to the Report, the National Solid Waste Management (Disposal of Hazardous Waste) (Electronic & Electrical) Regulations will facilitate the taking back of certain categories of hazardous waste from Jamaica’s waste stream.

The National Solid Waste Management (Public Cleansing) Regulations will ensure compliance by citizens, developers, organisers of entertainment events, through provisions, to prohibit the wanton discarding of solid waste from public and private transportation, littering, and prohibiting the deposit of solid waste and noxious substances in watercourses.

For the National Solid Waste Management (Disposal of Solid Waste Facilities) Regulations, this will primarily establish a licensing regime for the operation of solid waste facilities.

“All consultations have been concluded for the National Solid Waste Management (Disposal of Hazardous Waste) (Electronic & Electrical) Regulations, and final instructions are being prepared for submission to the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel, through the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development,” the document stated.