NSWMA Encourages Citizens to Invest in Reusables

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, is encouraging citizens to purchase reusable containers, including shopping bags, in order to cut down on waste that goes to the landfills.

“The NSWMA is strongly advocating for persons to buy reusable stuff; that’s why we support the ban on single-use plastic bags. We want to encourage the reduction of waste we generate as a country,” Mr. Gordon told JIS News.

He is also urging the entertainment industry to adopt the practice of using reusable utensils.

He said that since the January 1, 2019 ban on single-use plastics, a number of event organisers have invested in reusable products. However, more players in the industry need to get on board.

“When you have a party and all the cups and plates are thrown out, we have to find somewhere to put them and some of these plastic things take up to 500 years to break down,” Mr. Gordon pointed out.

Meanwhile, Board Director at the NSWMA, Camille Facey, said that the agency is in the process of acquiring 100 new garbage trucks.

“We intend to look at plastic separation, which will require a separate truck to collect plastic items. Getting these additional trucks is critical to doing some of the things we expect to do in the next two years,” she noted.

As of February 2019, the NSWMA has received 42 of the 100 trucks as part of its efforts to increase service delivery.