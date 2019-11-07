November 7 To 15 Is GIS Awareness Week

Story Highlights The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation is observing Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Awareness Week from November 7 to 15.

Several activities have been planned by the National Spatial Data Management Division and the Land Information Council of Jamaica within the Ministry to mark the occasion under the theme, ‘Geospatial Technologies: Enhancing Food Security and Climate Resilience’.

The week begins with the seventh GIS Technical Seminar at the University of Technology (UTech) on Thursday (November 7), which will showcase GIS-driven projects.

A service of thanksgiving to officially launch the week will take place on Sunday (November 10) at Christian Life Fellowship, Kingston.

The highlight of the week will be the staging of the 17th National GIS Day Exposition at the Assembly Hall of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, on Wednesday (November 13).

The exposition will feature a wide array of GIS technologies and products and will involve participation from schools and businesses.

Students will be engaged in competitions aimed at testing their knowledge of GIS and its related technologies. These include Maptionary, GIS Bee, treasure hunt, and a sustainable development map contest.

There will also be a spatial app challenge, fashion show and GeoTalks.

For more information and to participate in any of these events, persons can contact the National Spatial Data Management Division at 876-630-1850.