November 18-23 Is Global Entrepreneurship Week

Story Highlights The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will be hosting a series of activities from November 18-23 to commemorate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).

The events include: ‘Kumba Mi Yabba’ Jamaica Night on Monday, November 18; ‘Raising Capital’ on Tuesday, November 19; ‘Opportunity Evening’ on Wednesday, November 20; ‘Accelerator Programme Demo Day’ on Thursday, November 21; ‘B.O.S.S MAN meets B.O.S.S LADY’ on Friday, November 22 and ‘DIY: A Creative Entrepreneurship Experience’ on Saturday, November 23.

The JBDC’s Corporate Communications Manager, Suzette Campbell, told JIS News that activities form part of the agency’s objective of energizing the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will be hosting a series of activities from November 18-23 to commemorate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).

The events include: ‘Kumba Mi Yabba’ Jamaica Night on Monday, November 18; ‘Raising Capital’ on Tuesday, November 19; ‘Opportunity Evening’ on Wednesday, November 20; ‘Accelerator Programme Demo Day’ on Thursday, November 21; ‘B.O.S.S MAN meets B.O.S.S LADY’ on Friday, November 22 and ‘DIY: A Creative Entrepreneurship Experience’ on Saturday, November 23.

The JBDC’s Corporate Communications Manager, Suzette Campbell, told JIS News that activities form part of the agency’s objective of energizing the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“An effective means of stimulation has been the hosting of events which allow entrepreneurs to be exposed to critical information that can assist them to launch new ventures or grow their existing businesses. GEW acts as a conversation starter on pertinent matters such as financing, marketing, growth, new opportunities and training needs,” she explained.

According to Miss Campbell, the events, to be held under the theme – ‘Creating Opportunities: Developing Economies’, will mark the culmination of the Corporation’s efforts this year, to highlight the orange, blue and green economies.

“We began with the Orange Economy at our 12th Annual Small Business Expo and Conference in May. Since then, we have moved on to partner with the British Council to embark on an historic mapping of the cultural and creative industries in Jamaica,” she explained.

Entrepreneurs interested in being a part of the week of activities can visit the JBDC website at https://www.jbdc.net/ to register.