Nominations for Child Month Committee Achievement Award Extended

The National Child Month Committee (NCMC) has extended the deadline for the submission of nominations for its 2022 Academic Achievement Award to Friday, November 4.
Non-traditional high schools across the island are being encouraged to nominate a student who has excelled academically, is a good role model and has exhibited resilience through challenging circumstances.
Each nominee should have achieved at least five passes at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level in one sitting, is a positive role model within their school and community, faces challenging circumstances, and was below 18 years old at the time of sitting the exam.
Chairman of the NCMC, Dr. Pauline Mullings, said the Committee will continue to recognise and honour the courage, strength and accomplishments of young persons who rise above challenges to achieve academic success.
Nomination forms are available upon request. When completed, they should be submitted along with a certified copy of the grade slip/certificate via email to ncmcja@gmail.com.
To access the nomination form and for further information, persons may call 876-308-0611.
The NCMC 2022 Academic Achievement Awards presentation ceremony is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 30. Prizes include cash awards, trophies and laptops.