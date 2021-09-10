Nominations Being Accepted For PMYAE

Nominations are now being accepted for the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards for Excellence (PMYAE).

Since the inception of the PMYAE in 1998, these prestigious awards have been bestowed on young Jamaican nationals between 15 and 29 years old who are living here and in the diaspora.

Nominees must excel in the selected category, contribute to Jamaica’s development, have attained national or international recognition in their area of specialty, and must be of upstanding character.

Persons are being encouraged to nominate any individual whom they believe has distinguished himself or herself in the categories of agriculture/agro-processing, academics, entrepreneurship/social entrepreneurship, journalism/e-journalism, new media, arts and culture, music, environmental protection, innovation in science and technology, sports, national leadership, community development, youth development and the Prime Minister’s Special Awards for Excellence.

Music, new media and the Prime Minister’s Special Awards for Excellence were added to this year’s categories, while two were renamed.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, told JIS News that the “Prime Minister’s Youth Awards for Excellence is a celebration of the nation’s inspirational young people who endeavour to make their country a better place”.

“This year is even more meaningful, due to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 virus. These awards will acknowledge the great works of our young people who, despite the challenges, continue to be agents of change for the benefit of the entire society,” he said.

Nomination forms may be downloaded from www.youthjamaica.com or the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information website, https://moey.gov.jm.

Completed forms should be submitted to pmyouthawardsja@gmail.com along with certified copies of birth and academic certificates, including proof of achievements and awards, two written references and profile of achievements, by Friday, September 24, 2021.