No Quick Fixes in Addressing Water Challenges – Minister Charles Jr.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr says the Government is committed to finding sustainable solutions to addressing the water challenges.

Minister Charles Jr. said while the challenges are many there are no quick fixes for some of the issues.

“The goal for us as leaders must be to anticipate the problems that are going to come and implement solutions to mitigate those challenges”, he declared.

The Minister was speaking during a meeting at the Clarendon Municipal Corporation yesterday (June 5).

Minister Charles Jr. and a team from the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, the National Water Commission, Water Resources Authority and the Rural Water Supply Limited met with stakeholders, in Clarendon, to continue the dialogue in identifying effective solutions for communities currently being affected by the drought.

“Many of our citizens are of the view that there are quick fixes that we are just not carrying out; but, when you speak to the agencies we recognize that what we define as a quick fix is not something that can work”, he explained.

The Minister reiterated the need to have constant engagement with citizens to highlight the work being done and address the viability of projects and determine the best solutions for each community.

In the Meantime, Minister Charles Jr. told the meeting that he welcomes all recommendations and concerns.

“I have directed my team at the ministry to design a reporting mechanism that will capture all the data coming in from the MP’s and Councillors as it relates to water distribution in the affected areas. Once the information is received it will be collated and the proposal will be submitted to the Prime Minister. We are not holding these meetings to focus solely on the challenges, we also need solutions”, stated Minister Charles Jr.