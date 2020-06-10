Advertisement
JSIF 2020 Banner
live stream Virtual Town Hall on Praedial Larceny @ 4:00pm
live stream Sitting of the House of Representatives @ 2:30pm
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

No New COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus
June 10, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

As at Wednesday (June 10), there were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded for Jamaica.

The total confirmed cases, therefore remain at 605.

At the same time, two more patients have recovered and have been released from care, bringing the total recoveries to 407 (67.2% Recovery rate).

Jamaica has 104 imported cases; 218 contacts of confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to a workplace cluster and 20 under investigation.

Some 349 (57.7%) of all confirmed cases are females and 256 (42.3%) are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

The parish health departments across the island are now following some 967 close contacts of confirmed cases, while 208 patients remain in isolation and 45 persons of interest are in quarantine at a government facility.

Jamaica now has 188 (31.1%) active cases under observation, with two critically ill patients. There are no moderately ill patients at this time.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on June 10, 2020

 

Total Samples Tested

 

 15,153
New samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 140
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 268
Results Positive

 

 605
Results Negative

 

 14,509
Results Pending

 

 39
Deceased

 

 10
Recovered

 

 407
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 45
Home Quarantine 1,927
Persons in Hospitalised Isolation

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)

 

 31
Persons Moderately Ill

 

 0
Persons Critically Ill

 

 2
Persons in Facility Isolation

 

 79
Persons in Home Isolation

 

 97
Persons in Transitional Facilities 7
Skip to content