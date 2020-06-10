No New COVID-19 Cases

As at Wednesday (June 10), there were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded for Jamaica.

The total confirmed cases, therefore remain at 605.

At the same time, two more patients have recovered and have been released from care, bringing the total recoveries to 407 (67.2% Recovery rate).

Jamaica has 104 imported cases; 218 contacts of confirmed cases; 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to a workplace cluster and 20 under investigation.

Some 349 (57.7%) of all confirmed cases are females and 256 (42.3%) are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

The parish health departments across the island are now following some 967 close contacts of confirmed cases, while 208 patients remain in isolation and 45 persons of interest are in quarantine at a government facility.

Jamaica now has 188 (31.1%) active cases under observation, with two critically ill patients. There are no moderately ill patients at this time.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on June 10, 2020