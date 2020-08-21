No funeral service or convention at churches

Churches located in the parishes where stricter curfew measures have been imposed will be prohibited from holding funeral services, conventions and other civic activities.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who noted that these churches will be able to hold their regular worship services.

“Burials, however, will continue, but with strict observation and enforcement of the 15-person rule. The 15 include the funeral officials and the persons preparing the grave site,” he said, during a virtual press conference on Friday (August 21).

Beginning Saturday (August 22), a new curfew period of 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily will be imposed in the parishes of Kingston and St. Andrew, St. Catherine, and Clarendon, which will run until September 2. This is due to a recent spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

The Prime Minister further informed that public transport operators will be allowed one hour before and one hour after the curfew period, “to be able to move from home to their point of pickup and from point of pickup to their home afterwards”.

In the meantime, Mr. Holness said the Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, will also be looking at beaches and water parks and other attractions within the parishes under the new curfew restriction, to see whether those facilities need to be closed if they are in violation.

“You will hear more from Minister McKenzie as it relates to whether or not he is going to expand the list of such entities that will be prohibited from opening,” he said.

As of yesterday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica stood at 1,290, with 98 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.