No Fire At Retirement Disposal Facility

WPM Waste Management Limited wishes to advise that there is no fire or smoke at its Retirement Disposal Facility in St. James. The agency has received several calls regarding thick smoke hovering over Montego Bay and surrounding communities.

Checks with the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) reveal that there is a bush fire in the vicinity of John’s Hall. Residents have reported that bush fires within the area are ongoing as people have been setting bamboo plants on fire.

The last fire at the Retirement Disposal Site was on March 30, 2021. The facility is presently fully covered, and fire wardens remain vigilant. Additionally, cover material has been stockpiled to quickly extinguish any fire that may occur due to spontaneous combustion.