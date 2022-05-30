No Disruption In Operations At Falmouth Port

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) and Royal Caribbean have advised that a minor incident involving the cruise line’s vessel – Harmony of the Seas, on arrival at the Falmouth Port in Trelawny on May 26, resulted in no disruption to operations.

Royal Caribbean, in a statement, indicated that the ship, which came into contact with an extension of the dock, incurred minor damage of no consequence, and was repaired the same day.

“There were no injuries to guests or crew and only minor cosmetic damage to the ship’s stern. Sailing [continued] as scheduled,” the statement said.

Jamaica remains a longstanding partner of Royal Caribbean and is a major part of the cruise line’s western Caribbean itinerary.

Scores of Jamaican workers have also been employed to Royal Caribbean over the years.

For its part, the PAJ said the vessel collided with a mooring dolphin, adding that the incident did not result in any significant damage.

“The vessel was eventually moored without delay using the remaining infrastructure of the bollards on the remaining dolphin, to stabilise the vessel. Subsequently, passengers were able to disembark and proceed, as planned, to their tours and other scheduled activities,” the PAJ said in a statement sent to JIS News.

“The mooring dolphin was displaced and will require reconstruction. Our Engineering Department is currently assessing the damage for further action. The Falmouth Port facility is designed to accommodate the safe berthing of vessels, notwithstanding the inaccessibility of the mooring dolphin, and will continue to do so as per normal port operations,” the document added.

The statement advised that as the Regulator and Chief Maritime Agency of Jamaica, the PAJ acts in accordance with the Pilotage Act. Sections 21 to 24 of the Act outline the approach to investigations of this nature.

“Section 21 provides for the appointment of an investigator whenever there is an incident in a pilotage area. The investigator is then required to provide the PAJ with a report of the findings. The Act also provides that the pilot is mandated to immediately report the facts of the accident to the Authority and assist in any investigation being undertaken,” it added.

The PAJ further noted that upon receipt of the investigator’s report, the Authority may opt to convene a formal enquiry into the accident.

The agency pointed out that this undertaking is governed by Section 11 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act, which sets out the proceedings regarding examination/cross-examination of witnesses, consideration of written evidence, and administration of oaths, among other things.

It also noted that the agency and Royal Caribbean are in the process of undertaking a joint investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

“The PAJ wishes to reassure the public and all stakeholders that this incident will not result in any disruption to cruise shipping operations or require any adjustments to cruise schedules,” the statement added.

The vessel left Jamaica at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, as it continued its sailing schedule.

Harmony of the Seas is the third largest cruise ship in the world, weighing in at 226,963 tons and carrying up to 6,410 passengers.