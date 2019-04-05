NLA Launches New Services to Enhance Customer Experience

Story Highlights The National Land Agency (NLA) has launched a queue management system and an Online Surveyor Search Request Service (OSSRS), which are aimed at enhancing customer service delivery.

The queue management service, dubbed ‘Qme’ is in place at the Land Titles Division. It is aimed at reducing wait time, better enabling customers to plan their day. The service is being implemented in phases.

Under phase one, customers will be registered and virtually queued by a customer service officer then notified of their position in queue via text messages.

The National Land Agency (NLA) has launched a queue management system and an Online Surveyor Search Request Service (OSSRS), which are aimed at enhancing customer service delivery.

The queue management service, dubbed ‘Qme’ is in place at the Land Titles Division. It is aimed at reducing wait time, better enabling customers to plan their day. The service is being implemented in phases.

Under phase one, customers will be registered and virtually queued by a customer service officer then notified of their position in queue via text messages.

“Customers do not have to register themselves; an officer will do that. However, they will be alerted through text messages every 30 minutes and once they are closer to their time to see an officer, they will be alerted every six minutes. That will allow them to transact other business,” NLA’s Acting Senior Director for Business Services, Nicole Hayles, told JIS News at a recent Think Tank.

“The queues that will be available for phase one of the project are Application Desk, Search Desk, Customer Service as well as Dispatch,” she added.

Under phase two of Qme, which will be launched later in the fiscal year, customers will be able to queue themselves virtually via the agency’s website at www.nla.gov.jm, or through the kiosk located at the Land Titles Division.

Online registration will allow customers to also set appointments to speak with in-house attorneys, or to handle simultaneous lodgment matters.

Text message costs will be borne by the NLA, but standard network charges apply for text message replies.

Meanwhile, OSSRS will improve the convenience of business transactions by eliminating the need to visit the NLA’s Documentation Centre.

The system, which is targeted at land surveyors, provides access to scanned subdivision plans, survey diagrams, and information available on microfilm. Payments for same are also made online.

“What they will do is register by opening a deposit account by writing a letter to the Senior Director of Surveys and Mapping at 23½ Charles Street,” Ms. Hayles explained.

“Once that letter is approved and the deposit account is opened, persons can then fill out an application online and submit what they require and those are processed within two business days,” she told JIS News.

“We are all about revolutionising customer service delivery within the National Land Agency. Time is money, so we want to keep our customers out of the office as much as possible and [have them] all do their business based on their own time and at their own convenience,” Ms. Hayles said.