NIS Pensioners Receive Increases

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is reporting that as at this month (June), National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners started receiving their increases.
Addressing today’s (June 21) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said the pension rate increases range from 23 to 76 per cent under the National Insurance Scheme.
“We are very pleased to report that our NIS pensioners began receiving their increases on June 15. It is very important for us to make sure that our pensioners across the country are aware that those who receive direct deposit would have received some of their increases, some of them maybe even five days before the 15th. The pension rate increases are applicable to retirement pension benefits, the invalidity and widows and widowers pensions and they range from 23 per cent up to 76 per cent,” he said.
Minister Charles explained that the benefit for persons in receipt of full-rate pension has been increased by 23 per cent, moving from $3,400 to $4,200 per week.
He further stated that the benefit for persons receiving three-quarter-rate pension has been increased by 37 per cent moving from $2,500.50 to $3,500 per week.
The Minister added that pensioners receiving half-rate pension will see a 76 per cent increase, moving from $1,700 to $3,000 per week.
“Pensioners who utilise the new pension order books should note that those books that are due in the August to December period will be paid the new rate with the arrears reflected on the first pension order voucher in your new books,” he said.
He reminded pensioners who are paid by the pension order books that they will receive those new rates in the new pension order books, which are due by the beginning of July.
“The first pension order voucher in the new book will reflect the arrears as well as the month’s payment at the new rate,” the Minister explained.