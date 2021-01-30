NIDS Will Usher in New Level of Transparency – Programme Director

Story Highlights Programme Director, National Identification System (NIDS), Warren Vernon, says the system will usher in a new level of transparency in engagements between the State and citizens.

He noted that the National Identification and Registration Act, 2020 provides for a secure and reliable verification framework to safeguard personal data and prevent unauthorised disclosure of such information.

Members of the NIDS authority will be held accountable for any breaches, he pointed out.

“We are putting in place controls to prevent that because while there’s a law and established processes for people to follow, you must put in place controls to hold them accountable,” Mr. Vernon said.

“We are going to enforce this by ensuring that every time the identity information is verified, there is a log and there is a time stamp attached to that log. The information will be protected by blockchain to prevent any officer, irrespective of their rank in the authority, from deleting that log,” he added.

He said that as part of the process of transparency, persons will be notified when a request is made for their identification number to be verified by any organisation.

Mr. Vernon was addressing the fifth virtual town hall on the National Identification and Registration Act, 2020, held on Wednesday (January 27).

The legislation makes provision for a voluntary and secure national identification system for Jamaica.

The layered rollout and management of the NIDS will be handled by a new agency, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), which will replace the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) and provide more enhanced services.