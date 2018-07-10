NIDS Will Improve Governance – eGov Official

Head of the Data Management Department at eGov Jamaica, Walt Brown (at podium), makes a point during his keynote address at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal held yesterday (July 9) at the Eden Gardens Wellness Centre in St. Andrew. Others pictured (from left) are President of the Club, Carey Crooks, and President-Elect of the organisation, Atasha Bernard. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Head of the Data Management Department at eGov Jamaica, Walt Brown (at podium), makes a point during his keynote address at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal held yesterday (July 9) at the Eden Gardens Wellness Centre in St. Andrew. Others pictured (from left) are President of the Club, Carey Crooks, and President-Elect of the organisation, Atasha Bernard. Story Highlights Head of the Data Management Department at eGov Jamaica, Walt Brown, says the National Identification System (NIDS) will improve governance and the administration of all public affairs.

Addressing a meeting of the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal, held yesterday (July 9), at the Eden Gardens Wellness Centre in St. Andrew, Mr. Brown explained that the NIDS is not just about providing a person with an ID card.

According to Mr. Brown, with the problem of identity theft and related issues affecting international commerce, instituting a safe identification system will make the country more attractive to trade across borders.



Head of the Data Management Department at eGov Jamaica, Walt Brown, says the National Identification System (NIDS) will improve governance and the administration of all public affairs.

Addressing a meeting of the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal, held yesterday (July 9), at the Eden Gardens Wellness Centre in St. Andrew, Mr. Brown explained that the NIDS is not just about providing a person with an ID card.

He argued that the NIDS will significantly aid Jamaica in establishing new industries and improve efficiency of services to the people.

According to Mr. Brown, with the problem of identity theft and related issues affecting international commerce, instituting a safe identification system will make the country more attractive to trade across borders.

The NIDS will capture biometric data, such as fingerprint and facial photograph, and is slated to become the primary source for identity verification, authentication and assurance.

Management of the system will be done by a new agency, the National Identification Registration Authority, which will incorporate the work of the Registrar General’s Department (RGD).

Mr. Brown pointed out that along with the improvement of trade, the unique identification system will help to pinpoint every public employee, and when they die, access to benefits will be terminated immediately.

He noted that much of the funds being used to implement the NIDS will go towards strengthening the infrastructure of the RGD, and completing their digitisation project.

The eGov official emphasised that completion of the project will see Jamaica being positioned at a point where it can “move forward”. as all the countries that have instituted a similar ID system have seen “significant development”.

The NIDS is also aimed at reducing the number of identification documents currently required, ultimately creating one universal ID.