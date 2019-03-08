NHT to Spend $39.4 Billion on Housing Solutions in 2019/20

The National Housing Trust (NHT) is to spend $39.4 billion on housing activities for the 2019/20 fiscal year.

This was disclosed by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, as he opened the 2019/20 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 7).

During the new fiscal year, the NHT plans to undertake 8,640 housing starts and complete 4,714.

In addition, Dr. Clarke informed that the National Water Commission (NWC) is to spend $7.2 billion in planned capital expenditure.

The funds will be used to pursue rehabilitation of the water and sewerage infrastructure, to reduce non-revenue water and improve service.

Dr. Clarke also informed that the Port Authority of Jamaica will spend $4.4 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year, to continue projects aimed at facilitating economic growth and development, as well as enhanced security at the ports.