NHT Targets 7,138 Housing Solutions Under Developers Programme

The National Housing Trust (NHT) plans to construct 7,138 housing solutions under its developers programme.

Under the government policy initiative, introduced in 2019, private developers are invited to participate in the development of properties held in the NHT’s land bank.

The Trust has lands in St. James, Trelawny, St. Mary, St. Elizabeth, St. Ann, Manchester, Westmoreland, Kingston and St. Andrew.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who has portfolio responsibility for the entity, said that one and two-bedrooms units and serviced lots are being targeted for development under the initiative.

“More than 10 per cent of our commitment to new housing solutions will be delivered in collaboration with private-sector developers under the developers programme,” he said.

“The NHT would not have to tie up resources in being project managers and doing the preparatory work. It could be a straight engagement with the private sector,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the official opening and handover of phase one of the NHT’s Ruthven Towers apartment complex in St. Andrew on Wednesday (August 3).

Mr. Holness advised that the NHT is programming the development of 1,500 housing solutions in 14 communities across Kingston and St. Andrew.

Among these are Majesty Gardens, Vineyard Town, Rasta City and Foreshore Road.

This will increase the delivery of NHT solutions in the Corporate Area from about 8,000 housing units since the entity’s inception in 1976.

“So, within that 1,500, we are making sure that the majority of those go to affordable income and the lowest income-earning categories, so that there is genuine societal equity in how the NHT operates,” he assured.

Phase one of the eight-storey Ruthven Towers apartment complex, located at 1-3 Ruthven Road, comprises 86 units, of which 72 are one-bedroom and 14 are two-bedroom.

Among the features of the development are underground and roof potable water storage tanks, a storm-water drainage system, sewage collection/conveyance system connected to the National

Water Commission’s main, laundry areas, perimeter fencing, and standby generator.

Prime Minister Holness advised that the NHT will be proceeding with phase two of the Ruthven Towers development, which will comprise approximately 234 apartments.