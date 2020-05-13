NHF Mobile Unit To Fill Prescriptions In Quarantined Areas Of St. Mary

Story Highlights Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gave an update with the times of operation for the quarantine areas in St. Mary, during a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Monday (May 11).

“Citizens [of quarantined areas] should just bear these times in mind. If they need additional information, there are enough persons on the ground who can provide further details on that,” he added.

The quarantine of communities in St. Mary began at 6:00 a.m. on May 7, 2020, and will end at 6:00 a.m. on May 21, 2020, subject to whether additional cases are identified and whether there is a growing outbreak in the area.

The mobile unit of the National Health Fund (NHF) will soon be roaming the quarantined areas of St. Mary to fill prescriptions of persons who are in need of that service.

The NHF is the subsidiary of the Ministry of Health and Wellness that is authorised to deliver prescription through the Drug Serv platforms.

Dr. Tufton outlined the dates and times interested persons can access the services of the NHF.

“They will accompany teams on the days and times as announced. Enfield [on] Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon; Dover [on] Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon; and Annotto Bay [on] Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 noon,” Dr. Tufton stated.

Dr. Tufton said last Saturday (May 9), the mobile unit filled prescriptions in the town of Annotto Bay.

The quarantined communities in St. Mary are Dover, Enfield and Annotto Bay. They have been placed under quarantine in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Up to the time of being placed under quarantine, 13 persons tested positive for COVID-19 from St. Mary. The parish now has 18 confirmed cases.

