NFPB Stages Event For World AIDS Day Dec. 1

The National Family Planning Board (NFPB) will be observing World AIDS Day (WAD) on Wednesday, December 1, with an event, titled, ‘Pon di Ground’, at the Maxfield Park Health Centre in St. Andrew, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Speaking at a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’, Director of Enabling Environment and Human Rights at the NFPB, Devon Gabourel, explained that the services that will be provided are in keeping with the theme for WAD 2021: ‘End Inequalities. End AIDS. End Pandemics’.

Mr. Gabourel explained the relevance of the 2021 theme.

“It is made up of three direct phrases, which are all connected. We have always felt that inequalities drive HIV and AIDS in this country. It is proven through various studies and through the transmission of HIV, but now with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has worsened those conditions of vulnerability, destitution and displacement,” he noted.

“It’s important, therefore, that we recognise this year, that to end AIDS we must address inequalities that persist in our country, but we also have to recognise that it’s not only about ending AIDS. All of this inequality is worsened by other pandemics, other stressors, and that we must not drop the ball,” Mr. Gabourel contended.

He highlighted that based on the theme of ending inequalities, AIDS and pandemics, the event will feature counselling and referral services free of charge from the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), the HEART/NSTA Trust, the National Health Fund (NHF), South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), and other agencies.

The Enabling Environment and Human Rights Director added that confidential and private HIV testing and referrals will also be provided.

He said that the day will highlight the NFPB’s work with partners in social protection and promises to provide an opportunity for persons to also link with social support and social protection agencies.

The NFPB Official emphasised that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Persons are invited to listen to the live outside broadcast with Miss Kitty on Nationwide 90FM from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

World AIDS Day has been observed each year on December 1 since 1988. Globally, the day is used to unite people in the fight against HIV, show their support for people with HIV, and remember persons who died from HIV-related illness. Each year, World AIDS Day and the associated activities focus on a specific theme.