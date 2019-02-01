Newmarket Road in St. Elizabeth Opened

The Newmarket Road in St. Elizabeth, which will reduce travel time between that parish and Montego Bay by at least one hour, was officially opened on Wednesday (Jan. 30) by Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague.

Speaking at a ceremony in Newmarket Square, Mr. Montague urged the residents to maintain the road, noting that it is in their interest to do so.

“Do not wait on the (St. Elizabeth) Municipal Corporation to come and clean it. It is your responsibility as a Jamaican to take care of our roads,” he underscored.

He also urged motorists to exercise caution while driving along Newmarket Road.

“A lot of persons see a nice stretch of road and think they should drive fast [on it]. We do not want any fatalities on this road… so be careful while driving,” the Minister outlined.

The road, which runs from Middle Quarters through Newmarket on to Montego Bay, is also expected to serve persons commuting to and from Darliston in Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, Minister Montague advised that several additional roadways across St. Elizabeth are slated to be repaired over the forthcoming months.