New Traffic Ticket Management System This Year

The Government is spending $25.6 million to implement a new Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS) this year.

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said that work is in progress on the system, which involves collaboration with Court Management Services, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), Island Traffic Authority, and eGov Jamaica Limited.

It is aimed at improving efficiency and effectiveness in the enforcement of the road traffic rules while restoring public order.

“We will be able to hold [persons] on the road accountable… who wish to break the law without any penalty,” Dr. Chang said in his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 30.

“The lawbreakers on the road, of all types, will be held accountable and can be prosecuted effectively by the police officers,” he stressed.

Dr. Chang said that the new system will improve on the existing arrangement, which he noted, is inefficient and does not work.

“We have individuals driving on the road with 1,000 tickets, 900 tickets and nothing is done holding them accountable. It will be corrected and I want to assure the public that this will make a major impact on public order in this country,” he noted.