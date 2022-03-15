New Strategies To Improve Students’ Learning Skills

The administrations of the Farm and Glendevon primary and infant schools in St. James have said that emphasis is being placed on improving the literacy and numeracy skills among students at all grade levels as full face-to-face classes resume.

Speaking with JIS News, Principal of Farm Primary and Infant School, Richard Miller, said educational strategies have been put in place to mitigate the impact of extended school closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He informed that students’ numeracy and literacy levels have been significantly affected, as “we were not meeting or engaging several of our students and that made it a great challenge”.

Mr. Miller noted that the school’s Literacy Coordinator, Marsha Wright, and Mathematics Coach, Doneilia Johnson, have been working across all grades to help bring students up to par with their grade-level requirements.

“We are working closely with our school-based Literacy Coordinator, who has been implementing reading strategies and sharing it with the teachers to use at the classes. We are also in dialogue with a reading specialist who will offer extra lessons to our students to improve their reading level,” he said.

“We have also been working with the Numeracy Coordinator, the maths coach from the Ministry of Education [and Youth] to put things in place to help improve our numeracy levels,” Mr. Miller added.

He noted that the strategies implemented are already bearing fruits.

“We are seeing a positive effect in that we are now addressing the challenges that our students have, and we continue to help them to improve and maximise on their potential as we give face-to-face instructions,” Mr. Miller noted.

Meanwhile, Literacy Specialist at the Glendevon Primary and Infant School, Selena Dennis, says assessment data is being used to drive the literacy intervention.

“I first have to assess them. I used the assessment as a road map to bring them from where they are at. The children need to have a detailed assessment, so we can know where they are in order for us to take them to where they should be,” Mrs. Dennis explained.

She said an online learning hub has been created.

“I also have set up an online learning centre for them, so I can meet those who need extra help or individual attention,” she explains.

Schools reopened for full face-to-face class on Monday (March 7), bringing an end to almost two years of online and blended/rotational classes due to the (COVID-19) pandemic.