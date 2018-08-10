New Policy for Electrical Approvals by Year End – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (at podium), addresses attendees at a ceremony for the official opening of the Inter-American Development Bank’s new country office at 6 Montrose Road in Kingston on Thursday (August 9). + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (at podium), addresses attendees at a ceremony for the official opening of the Inter-American Development Bank’s new country office at 6 Montrose Road in Kingston on Thursday (August 9). Story Highlights The Government is seeking to fully implement the new policy framework governing the electrical inspection approvals process for new buildings by year end.

This was announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Thursday (August 9) while speaking at the official opening of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Kingston office at 6 Montrose Road.

Under the policy, the Government will outsource the electrical inspection approval process, currently undertaken by 11 inspectors islandwide.



The Government is seeking to fully implement the new policy framework governing the electrical inspection approvals process for new buildings by year end.

This was announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Thursday (August 9) while speaking at the official opening of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Kingston office at 6 Montrose Road.

Under the policy, the Government will outsource the electrical inspection approval process, currently undertaken by 11 inspectors islandwide.

The Prime Minister said this is expected to speed up approvals, thereby facilitating more timely installation of electrical fixtures.

“I have given that directive to the Ministry of Energy that we must have the new regulatory policy decision, which was made in 2015, implemented. It is simple decisions like these that help us to move up on the (Doing Business) index,” he said.

In the meantime, Mr. Holness welcomed the IDB’s new energy-efficient building, noting that he is pleased that a local team of experts were used for the design, construction and overall management process of the project.

He also said he was pleased that the building is fully accessible to those with disabilities and that it has incorporated disaster-preparedness features.

In her remarks, General Manager for the IDB’s Caribbean Country Department, Therese Turner-Jones, said that the construction of the new structure was a strategic move and an opportunity for Jamaica to continue to be the Bank’s base, and a centre for leadership.

“Each country will continue to have its own office and representative, but Jamaica will be the hub from which we will innovate ways to lead product development for the region and advance the bank’s vision to improve lives in the Caribbean,” she said.