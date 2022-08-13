New Police Recruits Better Trained and Equipped – Minister Chang

New recruits of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are being equipped with improved skills and competencies to effectively undertake the task of serving and protecting the people of Jamaica.

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said the JCF’s entire approach to the training of recruits has changed significantly, and is more student-centered, with a focus on self-directed learning as well as on-the-job training and internships.

“The goal is to ensure that when you step out of the police training college, you are empowered with the requisite knowledge and competences to deliver effective service to the members of the public,” the Minister said.

“You have benefitted from training in a modern philosophy of policing that is relevant to our Jamaican context. This means that you are equipped with most, if not all, of the modern requirements of policing. These include training in gender-based violence (GBV) and general rights-based approaches to policing,” he noted.

Minister Chang said members have also been trained to engage appropriately with heavily resourced and brutal criminals.

“Trust your training as you deal with these criminals,” he urged.

Minister Chang was delivering the keynote address at the Passing-out Parade, Certificate and Awards Ceremony for 120 recruits at the National Police College of Jamaica, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, on Thursday (August 11).

He commended the new recruits and reminded them of the oath that they have taken to serve the people of Jamaica.

The Minister encouraged the new JCF members to become lifelong learners, and to constantly seek to empower themselves with the knowledge and skills of their chosen profession.

He cited the introduction of a digital handbook as one resource which provides practical guidance and easy access to over 100 precedent cases and legal terms, which are relevant in helping them to carry out their daily duties.

Dr. Chang said the handbook represents a very “comprehensive and invaluable resource” for all members of the JCF and urged the new members to become familiar with the publication and “let it become one of your best companions.”

The Minister maintained that the execution of law enforcement is a complex issue and told the new police recruits that they must be prepared to deal with the challenges that will occur, learn on the job, and navigate the hurdles.