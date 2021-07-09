New Police Post At Ian Fleming Airport To Strengthen Border Protection

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Clifford Blake, says that the new police post at the Ian Fleming International Airport (IFIA) in Boscobel, St. Mary, will bolster the ability of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to protect the country’s borders.

He was speaking at the recent handover of the facility to the JCF by the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ).

DCP Blake said that the JCF’s vigilance will continue at IFIA as “collectively, we are partners in the lawful protection, security and safety of our borders”.

He said that partnerships are key to the country’s border protection and security, noting that the JCF enjoys a rich and fruitful relationship with the AAJ as well as the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and Jamaica Customs Agency in this regard.

“For decades, we’ve had partnerships, particularly with the Norman Manley and the Sangster International Airports and… now with the Ian Fleming International Airport,” DCP Blake said.

“This partnership has resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of illegal firearms, drugs, ammunition and other contraband along with the arrest and conviction of several persons as individuals try desperately to breach our borders,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile DCP Blake, who was representing the Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson at the handover ceremony, expressed satisfaction with the new building, noting that it will provide a comfortable space within which the men and women of the force will be able to effectively execute their duties.

“Let me, on behalf of the Commissioner, express our profound thanks for the facility in which our officers will operate as we pledge our utmost best, utmost commitment to the execution of the rule of law. We look forward to occupying the facility and delivering the best service possible,” DCP Blake said.

The 2,500 square-foot facility, which was designed by the JCF’s Property Management and Maintenance Division, was built by the AAJ at a cost of $48 million. It will serve IFIA and the surrounding communities.