New Market Roadway in St. Elizabeth Still Impassable

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that the New Market to Carmel roadway in St. Elizabeth remains impassable. The roadway has been affected by flood water since the passage of Tropical Storm Ida at the end of last month.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says that the road became impassable immediately following the storm and has remained inundated. He says that it is suspected that the roadway continues to be affected from run-offs of rainfall in western parishes in the last few weeks.

The NWA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available. Motorists wishing to travel towards Darliston, through Carmel, should use the alternative route through Kilmarnock.

