New Main Building to be Constructed at Spanish Town Hospital

A new main building is to be constructed at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine.

The new structure will include areas for outpatient services, endoscopy, intensive care, a pharmacy, a surgical suite, a laboratory, a staff lounge, and an underground parking lot, among other features, and will allow for more specialised medical procedures to be undertaken.

The hospital’s Cardiology, Ophthalmology and Psychiatry units will also be upgraded.

The project forms part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Support and Strengthening Programme, being undertaken in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and European Union (EU).

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, outlined details of the project during an Open House and Exhibition ceremony for the rehabilitation of Public Health Facilities in St. Catherine.

He indicated that the new type A six-storey 17,633-square-metre building will be located on the north-eastern side of the existing facility and is slated for completion in two years after the ground breaking.

Dr. Tufton, who advised that the existing facility will remain in operation until the new building in completed, emphasised the need for stakeholder collaboration in ensuring the project’s completion.

“I really want to encourage us, as leaders, [to] put our hearts and minds together. I think we all mean the best for the people we serve. Let us ensure that when a contractor is selected, he can work and he doesn’t have any issues [and] that any support that is required, the staff [receives it],” he stated.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jacqueline Ellis, hailed the project as one which will help to accommodate the number of clients visiting the institution daily.

“[The] hospital [has] 277 beds and now we’re seeing inpatients of 430 on a given day. So, one can imagine the challenge that we face in terms of putting each person in a bed. So, the staff is really looking forward to the new facility,” she told JIS News.

Ms. Ellis indicated that, already, the staff and community have been engaged in educational sessions, which outline the possible challenges the hospital will encounter during construction.

“One of them was with the thoroughfare. There [might be] traffic jams coming in and out because [of the] construction and so we have been looking at how we will relocate the gates, just to have a smooth transition,” she disclosed.

“There will [also] be dust nuisances but we will be working with the contractors. [Using the method of hoarding and] meshes will [help] to keep in the dust and some of the noises,” Ms. Ellis further pointed out.

Some of the existing hospital’s facilities, which include a day-care centre, pharmacy, laboratory, nursing quarters and staff parking, will be temporarily relocated to facilitate the construction.