New LPMS To Be Rolled Out

A new Legislative Production Management System (LPMS) is to be rolled out by June 2023.
This was disclosed by Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, during her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 7.
“The LPMS is a comprehensive, modern, computerised tool, capable of managing the life cycle of legislative documents – from drafting to publishing. Once introduced, it will connect all government entities involved in the drafting and publishing of legislation. This will redound to a more efficient legislative review process and reduction in the amount of paper used,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte said.
The Ministry of Justice had commenced the process of operationalising the LPMS a few years ago; however, implementation of the system has been affected by delays.
Mrs. Malahoo Forte said after conducting a gap assessment, her Ministry has determined that an Information Technology Consultant with experience in SharePoint implementation is needed to assist us in implementing the system.
She noted that the Consultant is projected to commence work by September 2022 and complete the assignment over a nine-month period.