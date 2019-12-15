New JPs Told to Uphold High Standard

“I feel confident that they will live up to the expectations, which the Custos and the citizens have of them. I am sure they will be faithful in the execution of their duties… and faithful in their loyalty and love for their country,” he said.

He further charged the JPs to promote the principles of good governance and citizenship and display the highest level of professionalism in the execution of their duties.

Governor General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has charged newly installed Justices of the Peace (JPs) for St. James, to commit to upholding the high standard of the office and supporting the development of positive values and attitudes in the society.

“I daresay that if you cannot commit to these principles, it is not too late to withdraw rather than going forward and perjuring yourself by actions, which are adversarial to the principles that govern the justices of the peace,” he said.

The Governor-General was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for the 54 new JPs, held at the S Hotel Conference and Event Centre in Montego Bay on Thursday (December 12).

He commended the group, which he dubbed the “faithful 54” for making “a conscious decision to be involved in strengthening the social fabric of the community and the parish.”

Custos Rotulorum of St James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, implored the new JPs to seek to serve their communities with distinction and act in the best interest of the public at all times.

“Continue to be the men and woman who will be actively needed as role models with standards of dignity, and seek to improve good conduct and ethical principles in your communities. If there was ever a time that Jamaica needs strong moral role models it is today,” Custos Pitkin said.

