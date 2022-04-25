New JPs Charged To Exemplify What Is Good

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has urged the 48 newly minted Justices of the Peace (JPs) for the parish of St. James to exemplify what is “good and right with Jamaica” as they work to influence change across the parish.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the new cohort of JPs at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Rose Hall, St. James, on Thursday (April 21) Mr. Chuck called on the JPs to use their status to inspire excellence and promote good governance and good citizenship in their communities.

“I expect that each of you will be a beacon of civility and decency across Jamaica. It is urgent and important that you exemplify what is expected of you as a Justice of the Peace,” he said.

“Your integrity and character have no price. You must ensure … that you are unblemished. Jamaica is looking to you and Justices of the Peace across every community to be that symbol of hope, of justice, of decency, and the leaders who will secure peace across every neighbourhood and community,” Mr. Chuck further stated.

The Minister condemned JPs who engage in fraudulent activities and use their titles to secure financial benefits.

“If they should look at you or other JPs as scammers, thieves [and] as dishonest persons, then you will lose any respect that you will have. Sadly, there is a small minority who doesn’t care about their role as JP. They will use and abuse this status of a JP for enrichment. It is not only wrong but it sends the unfortunate signal that hurt the really law-abiding JPs across Jamaica,” Mr. Chuck said.

The Minister disclosed that, recently, a JP who reportedly collected cash in exchange for certifying documents has handed in his resignation and seals.

Mr. Chuck indicated that the JP was one of about five who were exposed for collecting money for their services, in a recent newspaper article.

The Justice Minister hailed JPs in St. James and other parishes who, he said, “stood their ground” and were not swayed during the undercover probe by a media entity but upheld their title with integrity.

“This is a noble vocation. It must not be abused. We expect JPs who have been commissioned to act in the highest tradition,” Mr. Chuck said.

Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon Conrad Pitkin, in his address emphasised that there will be zero tolerance to “any conduct [by JPs] that will lead this noble institution into disrepute”.