New Firearms Act Highly Anticipated by the Jamaica Constabulary Force

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, says promulgation of the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act is highly anticipated by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The Act was recently passed in the House of Representatives and is on its way to the Senate.

It outlines objectives relating to establishing a framework that prohibits illicit trading in firearms and ammunition and identifying possession of those items as the foundation on which heinous and violent crimes are committed.

“What that means is that for those people in the illegal gun trade, whether you possess it, traffic it, transport it, bring it into the country or whatever you do with it, you will be facing sentences of 15 years [imprisonment] and upwards,” Commissioner Anderson stated.

He was speaking at a special meeting with pastors and other stakeholders at the United Church Hall in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, on Thursday (September 8), to discuss developments regarding crime in the parish.

Major Anderson, who noted that the legislation adopts modern approaches necessary to confront the targetted issues, said it will serve to significantly curb crime and violence in Jamaica.

“For us, as police officers, this will make a huge difference because the [JCF] has seen these [persons so engaged, circulating] like a revolving door. They’ve been in our custody, they’ve been charged for illegal guns, they paid their fine, they’ve gotten their one year and they are back out [doing] the same things that they were doing [before],” he noted.

The Commissioner said the JCF is also looking forward to the new regulations for the Road Traffic Act, adding that “that one should be out by the end of the month.”

“So, there are two key pieces of legislation that we’re looking forward to, and we can definitely see light at the end of the tunnel, [in] getting these going,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Major Anderson said investments continue to be made to strengthen policing as well the JCF’s infrastructure.

He cited the construction of a new police station in Little London, Westmoreland, and work pending for one in Frome, as examples.

Additionally, the Commissioner said a motorcycle-based quick response team is being assembled for the parish.

“Those have proven to be very effective wherever we deploy them. We deployed them in one town centre, [and] robberies went down by 60 per cent. Because they’re responsive, they’ll be there. They’re hard to predict and hard to see until they are there on you,” he explained.

“So, this is a strategy that we will continue to roll out, particularly in Westmoreland; so that should address some of the concerns [regarding crime],” Major Anderson added.